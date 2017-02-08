Feb 8 Bank of Nagoya Ltd :

* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.16 percent stake of shares for 3.44 billion yen on Feb. 9

* Says it plans to retire 750,000 shares (3.80 percent stake) of its treasury stock on Feb. 28

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/y7Ytwu

