BRIEF-Longfor Properties reports Jan contracted sales of RMB12.04 bln
* In January group recorded contracted sales of RMB12.04 billion
Feb 8 Bank of Nagoya Ltd :
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.16 percent stake of shares for 3.44 billion yen on Feb. 9
* Says it plans to retire 750,000 shares (3.80 percent stake) of its treasury stock on Feb. 28
DUBAI/SINGAPORE, Feb 9 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has appointed international law firm White & Case as legal adviser for its planned initial public offering (IPO), expected to be the world's biggest, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
LISBON, Feb 9 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, is currently paying off the last 700 million euros of outstanding contingent covertible bonds (CoCos) to the government, CFO Miguel Braganca said on Thursday.