BRIEF-Oishi Group Pcl appoints Nongnuch Buranasetkul as president
* Approved the appointment of Nongnuch Buranasetkul as the director and president
Feb 8 MPK Group Inc :
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 1,995 won/share from 2,014 won/share, effective Feb. 8
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/N5Lxyk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Approved the appointment of Nongnuch Buranasetkul as the director and president
* Plans to set up a new unit based in Poland on the eve of Q1/Q2, the new firm to release mobile games in premium and free2Play models Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 9 Workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile walked off the job on Thursday morning with buses sent to replace the night shift arriving empty, a union spokesman told Reuters.