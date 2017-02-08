UPDATE 2-Fund firm Henderson sees outflows even as full-year assets rise
* Shares down 2.1 pct; says Janus tie-up on track (Adds analyst quote, share reaction, background)
Feb 8 Beijing Jingyuntong Technology Co Ltd
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lmPTo4
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Shares down 2.1 pct; says Janus tie-up on track (Adds analyst quote, share reaction, background)
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Oil prices rose on Thursday, boosted by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories, although bloated crude supplies meant that fuel markets remain under pressure.
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments