BRIEF-Central European Media Q4 revenue rose 6 pct to $207.1 mln
* Central European Media Enterprises LTD. reports results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016
Feb 8 CJ E&M Corp :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 7.71 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/e4zXUG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Central European Media Enterprises LTD. reports results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016
* CEO says company to buy a Viasat satellite in coming months
* Float of Egyptian pounds hits FY results by $6.5 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2k5H2ek) Further company coverage: