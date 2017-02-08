BRIEF-Central European Media Q4 revenue rose 6 pct to $207.1 mln
* Central European Media Enterprises LTD. reports results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016
Feb 8 CJ E&M Corp :
* Sees FY 2017 operating profit to be 100 billion won and revenue to be 1.9 trillion won
* CEO says company to buy a Viasat satellite in coming months
* Float of Egyptian pounds hits FY results by $6.5 million