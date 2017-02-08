BRIEF-Longfor Properties reports Jan contracted sales of RMB12.04 bln
* In January group recorded contracted sales of RMB12.04 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 8 MERITZ SECURITIES CO LTD :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 90.7 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qJ7mkc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
DUBAI/SINGAPORE, Feb 9 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has appointed international law firm White & Case as legal adviser for its planned initial public offering (IPO), expected to be the world's biggest, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
LISBON, Feb 9 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, is currently paying off the last 700 million euros of outstanding contingent covertible bonds (CoCos) to the government, CFO Miguel Braganca said on Thursday.