Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1045 GMT on Thursday:
(Adds company forecast) Feb 8 (Reuters)- Renesas Electronics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to Dec 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 471.03 693.29 171.00 (-12.4 pct) Operating 54.71 103.78 23.00 (-0.6 pct) Recurring 49.99 102.10 22.00 (-3.1 pct) Net 44.12 86.29 19.00 (+4.8 pct) EPS 26.46 yen 51.76 yen 11.40 yen EPS Diluted 26.46 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NOTE - Renesas Electronics Corp. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6723.T
* Nokia chief financial officer Kristian Pullola tells a conference call: "We like this (Comptel) type of bolt-on deals and we will be looking at them also going forward"
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 A challenge on U.S. national security grounds to Infineon Technologies' agreed deal to buy Wolfspeed from U.S. firm Cree Inc could crimp the German chipmaker's profit and electric car ambitions, analysts said.