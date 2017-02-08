BRIEF-Blirt unit flags up production problems
* Said on Wednesday that its unit Transmedium Sp. z o.o. (Transmedium) has production problems with second generation fluid generation for organ transplants
Feb 8 Pegavision Corp:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7rhXyb
* Says its Chairman Guo Zhouke resigns due to personal reasons
* Says it signed a 15.53 billion won contract with UNICEF to provide vaccine