BRIEF-Oishi Group Pcl appoints Nongnuch Buranasetkul as president
* Approved the appointment of Nongnuch Buranasetkul as the director and president
Feb 8 Soft-World International Corp:
* Says its subsidiary got exclusive agency right in Taiwan of a mobile game from UMO GAME
Feb 8 Soft-World International Corp:

* Plans to set up a new unit based in Poland on the eve of Q1/Q2, the new firm to release mobile games in premium and free2Play models
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 9 Workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile walked off the job on Thursday morning with buses sent to replace the night shift arriving empty, a union spokesman told Reuters.