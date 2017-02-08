Feb 8 South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD):

* says Southern California Gas Co (SoCalGas) will pay $8.5 million, including funding for an independent health study, under a settlement with the SCAQMD resulting from the massive gas leak at the company's Aliso Canyon storage facility

* says the settlement specifies that of the $8.5 million, $1 million will be designated for a SCAQMD-sponsored health study; $5.65 million will pay for emission fees related to the leak; $1.6 million will reimburse SCAQMD for air monitoring costs and $250,000 for its legal fees

* says that $1 million of the $5.65 million in emission fees will help fund a renewable natural gas production project

* says the agreement settles a lawsuit filed by SCAQMD against SoCalGas in Los Angeles Superior Court on Jan. 26, 2016

SoCalGas is owned by California energy company Sempra Energy and Aliso Canyon is the biggest of its four storage fields. It supplies natural gas to homes and businesses in Southern California, including power plants and refineries.

SoCalGas has only limited access to fuel at Aliso Canyon following a massive methane leak from the facility, located in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles, between October 2015-February 2016.

Related story: California moves toward reopening Aliso Canyon gas storage field (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru)