BRIEF-MySize signs PNO consultants with plans to expand offices to Poland
* MySize- under terms of contract, PNO will prepare, process funding applications as well as open and operate subsidiary company for MySize in Poland
Feb 9 Medicare Group:
* Fy net profit 65.2 million riyals versus 180.4 million riyals year ago
* Board recommends cash dividend of 3 riyals per share for 2016 Source :(bit.ly/2kJVGow) Further company coverage:
* Celgene Switzerland LLC reports passive stake of 10.8 percent in Jounce Therapeutics Inc as on February 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kR99eh) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazilian medical laboratory Instituto Hermes Pardini SA priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 19 reais per share on Friday, in the bottom half of the suggested price range, between 17.50 and 21.50 reais per share.