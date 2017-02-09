BRIEF-FDO Holdings Inc files for IPO of up to $150 million - SEC filing
* FDO Holdings Inc files for IPO of up to $150 million - SEC filing
Feb 9 Fujian Anjoy Foods Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 54.01 million shares at 11.12 yuan per share to raise 600.59 million yuan($87.48 million) for its Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lmqKOd ($1 = 6.8658 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Clorox Co- on February 8, 2017 entered into a $1.1 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing