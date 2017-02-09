BRIEF-Jagran Prakashan Dec-qtr profit up about 26 pct
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 826.8 million rupees
Feb 9 NanHua Bio-medicine Co Ltd :
* Says its environmental protection unit won two bids for energy saving technology reform project in Xiamen and road lighting engineering project in Hunan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZqqzrI ; goo.gl/Rm1nky
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 826.8 million rupees
Feb 10 Unite Students, the student accommodation unit of Unite Group Plc, and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC have bought Birmingham-based student housing provider Aston Student Village for 227 million pounds ($283 million).
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per share (before tax) to shareholders of record on Feb. 15 for 2016 H1