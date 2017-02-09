Feb 9 Delica Foods Co Ltd:

* Says a Tokyo-based unit to merge a Aichi-based unit and a Osaka-based unit

* Says the three units are engaged in wholesale business of fruit and vegetable

* Says the Aichi-based unit and Osaka-based unit to be dissolved after merger

* Says the merger will effective on Oct. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/fLv8Sv

