Feb 9 Japan's Olympus Corp, Terumo Corp :

* Olympus says to sell its entire 2.48 pct stake in Terumo back to Terumo

* Olympus says to post 23 billion yen ($205 million) gain on sale

* Terumo says will sell its 1.63 pct stake in Olympus by March 2017

* Olympus, Terumo say they will continue their business alliance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 112.1400 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)