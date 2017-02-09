Feb 9 Vision Inc :

* Says co plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 405,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between Feb. 24 and Feb. 28

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer

