BRIEF-Boston Scientific enters into second amended, restated credit, security agreement
* Boston Scientific Corp - Boston Scientific Corporation entered into a second amended and restated credit and security agreement - SEC filing
Feb 9 Terumo Corp:
* Says the co names Takahito Mimura as chairman of the board
* Says the co names Shinjiro Sato as president and CEO
* Says effective on April 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/mpOLIG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Boston Scientific Corp - Boston Scientific Corporation entered into a second amended and restated credit and security agreement - SEC filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.