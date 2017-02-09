BRIEF-AAM reports Q4 EPS $0.59
Feb 10 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
Feb 9 Awa Paper Mfg. Co Ltd:
* Says it will dissolve its Shanghai-based subsidiary, which is engaged in production and sale of filter material for engines
* Says it hold 95.2 percent stake in the subsidiary
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/js8TEH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 10 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
* qtrly net profit 328.6 million baht versus 262.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter net profit 7 million rupees versus profit 5.5 million rupees year ago