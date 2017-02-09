Feb 9 Sumco Corp :

* Says its shareholder Nippon Steel&Sumitomo Metal Corp plans to lower stake in co to 13.42 percent from 18.39 percent

* Says shareholder Mitsubishi Materials Corp will also lower stake in co to 13.42 percent from 18.39 percent

* Changes will occur on Feb. 15

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Q9p07T

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)