BRIEF-AAM reports Q4 EPS $0.59
Feb 10 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
Feb 9 Steyr Motors Corp
* Says controlling shareholder's 117.6 million shares in the company, equivalent to 14.9 percent of total issued capital, have been unfrozen by local court
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kKxlyW
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 10 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
* qtrly net profit 328.6 million baht versus 262.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter net profit 7 million rupees versus profit 5.5 million rupees year ago