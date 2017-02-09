BRIEF-Ford invests in Argo AI, a new artificial intelligence company
* Ford invests in argo ai, a new artificial intelligence company, in drive for autonomous vehicle leadership
Feb 9 Anhui Ankai Automobile Co Ltd
* Says it sold 572 buses in Jan, down 36.9 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ltY0Qr
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Ford invests in argo ai, a new artificial intelligence company, in drive for autonomous vehicle leadership
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 10 Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI with the target of developing an autonomous vehicle for production by 2021, the companies announced at a press conference on Friday.
* Directors review progress of VW brand chief - sources (Adds analyst comment, Daimler statement)