BRIEF-Boston Scientific enters into second amended, restated credit, security agreement
* Boston Scientific Corp - Boston Scientific Corporation entered into a second amended and restated credit and security agreement - SEC filing
Feb 9 Mayinglong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Hubei Food and Drug Administration Bureau
* Says certificate issued to eye ointments manufactured by the company and the valid period is until Feb. 3, 2022
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.