BRIEF-Eastman Kodak files for stock offering of up to $200 mln
* Eastman Kodak Co files for stock offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kuXP6R) Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Leeno Industrial Inc :
* Says Allianz Global Investors Korea Limited has sold 3.0 percent stake(458,361 shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 11.0 percent from 14.0 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/EfOnBW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Evan Clark Williams reports 6.1% passive stake in Twitter Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.