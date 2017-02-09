BRIEF-VenBio "intends to evaluate all of its legal options" on Immunomedics partnership deal
* venBio Select Advisor LLC - beneficial owner of approximately 10.5 million shares, or 9.9 percent, of Immunomedics Inc
Feb 9 Pharmswell Bio Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 10th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Maturity date is March 15, 2020, coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 4 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 4,044 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/yEyK1L
* MySize- under terms of contract, PNO will prepare, process funding applications as well as open and operate subsidiary company for MySize in Poland
* Celgene Switzerland LLC reports passive stake of 10.8 percent in Jounce Therapeutics Inc as on February 1, 2017 - SEC filing