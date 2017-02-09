BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
Feb 9 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says Jan contract sales up 9.7 percent y/y at about 15.3 billion yuan ($2.23 billion)
* Says it clinches property projects and land sites for a combined 8.8 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kRPa1x; bit.ly/2kKUtxu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8645 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: