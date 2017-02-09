BRIEF-Eastman Kodak files for stock offering of up to $200 mln
* Eastman Kodak Co files for stock offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kuXP6R) Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Beijing Hanbang Technology Corp
* Says it plans to acquire Beijing media technology firm for 594.5 million yuan ($86.60 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 353 million yuan in share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kWjCat
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8645 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Evan Clark Williams reports 6.1% passive stake in Twitter Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.