Feb 9 Hithink Royalflush Information Network Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 26.6 percent y/y at 1.2 billion yuan ($174.81 million)

* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 20-50 percent y/y to 71.8-114.9 million yuan

