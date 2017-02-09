BRIEF-Medley Capital enters amendment to credit agreement
* Medley Capital-on Feb 8 entered amendment to senior secured revolving credit agreement, amendment to senior secured term loan credit agreement
Feb 9 Hithink Royalflush Information Network Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 26.6 percent y/y at 1.2 billion yuan ($174.81 million)
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 20-50 percent y/y to 71.8-114.9 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kLAA9v; bit.ly/2kS7yHJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8645 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Janus Capital Management discloses 10 percent passive stake in Lamar Advertising Co as of January 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing