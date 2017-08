Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp :

* Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.36

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Qtrly revenue $887 million versus $975 million

* "We see continued growth in reactor construction and, consequently, increasing uranium demand"

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.26, revenue view C$824.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S