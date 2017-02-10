FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mitsubishi acquires 16.6 mln shares of Lawson via ToB, owns 50.1 pct voting rights
February 10, 2017 / 1:37 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Mitsubishi acquires 16.6 mln shares of Lawson via ToB, owns 50.1 pct voting rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp:

* Says Mitsubishi acquired 16.6 million shares of Lawson Inc through its takeover bid during the period from Dec. 22, 2016 to Feb. 9, 2017

* Says the offered purchase price at 8,650 yen per share

* Says the total amount of takeover bid at 144.02 billion yen

* Says Mitsubishi raised its voting rights in Lawson to 50.1 percent stake, up from 33.5 percent, after the transaction

* Says the settlement starts on Feb. 15

* Says previous plan disclosed on Dec. 21, 2016

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/m0yBT2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

