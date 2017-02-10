FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Mori Trust Sogo Reit to issue REIT bonds for 5 bln yen via public offering
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 10, 2017 / 3:29 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Mori Trust Sogo Reit to issue REIT bonds for 5 bln yen via public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mori Trust Sogo Reit Inc :

* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds

* Says the 8th series unsecured REIT bonds with the total scale of 4 billion yen, maturity date on Feb. 21, 2020, annual interest rate at 0.001 percent and issue price at 100.002 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says the 9th series unsecured REIT bonds with the total scale of 1 billion yen, maturity date on Feb. 23, 2037, annual interest rate at 1.084 percent and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says subscription date on Feb. 10 and payment date on Feb. 23

* Says SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. is the underwriter for the issuance

* Says the proceeds to be used to fund the repayment of the 4th series unsecured REIT bonds and working capital

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/oqfYBk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.