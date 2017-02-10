BRIEF-Mori Trust Sogo Reit to issue REIT bonds for 5 bln yen via public offering

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mori Trust Sogo Reit Inc :

* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds

* Says the 8th series unsecured REIT bonds with the total scale of 4 billion yen, maturity date on Feb. 21, 2020, annual interest rate at 0.001 percent and issue price at 100.002 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says the 9th series unsecured REIT bonds with the total scale of 1 billion yen, maturity date on Feb. 23, 2037, annual interest rate at 1.084 percent and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says subscription date on Feb. 10 and payment date on Feb. 23

* Says SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. is the underwriter for the issuance

* Says the proceeds to be used to fund the repayment of the 4th series unsecured REIT bonds and working capital

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/oqfYBk

