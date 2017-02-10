UPDATE 1-S.Korea prosecutor to summon Samsung's Lee again on suspicion of bribery
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest
Feb 10 ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp :
* Says it plans to merge its wholly owned Tokyo-based unit CTC Life Science Corporation, effective on April 1
* Says the unit will be dissolved after transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/B9LQZa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SEOUL, Feb 12 South Korea's special prosecutor said its investigation team would again summon Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee on Monday to question him on suspicion of bribery, as part of its investigation into a political corruption scandal.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The United States detected a North Korean test-launch of either a medium- or intermediate-range ballistic missile, the U.S. military's Strategic Command said on Saturday, adding the missile did not pose a threat to North America.