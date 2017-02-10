UPDATE 1-Ex-VW chairman refuses to testify in German emissions probe
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
Feb 10 Chubu Suisan co Ltd :
* Says co names Takeshi Wakisaka as new president to replace Tekiru Yoshikawa, which will be officially announced in June
Feb 12 Al Tajamouat For Touristic Projects Co Psc
* H1 net loss after tax EGP 72.6 million versus loss EGP 254,949 year ago