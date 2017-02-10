BRIEF-Sino Great Wall halts plan to set up healthcare industry fund
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
Feb 10 Dear Life Co Ltd:
* Says it acquired a mansion in Tokyo
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Iad20z
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 35.1 million dinars versus 41.2 million dinars year ago