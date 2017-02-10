(Adds company forecast)
NEXON Co.,Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended 3 months to
Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2017
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 183.13 190.26 62.45 - 67.13
(-3.8 pct) (+10.0 pct) (+8.6 - +16.8 pct)
Operating 40.66 62.29 30.35 - 34.76
(-34.7 pct) (+36.9 pct)(+719.5 - +838.8 pct)
Pretax 47.12 68.01 31.15 - 35.57
(-30.7 pct) (+29.1 pct)
Net 20.13 55.13 27.08 - 30.78
(-63.5 pct) (+88.1 pct)
EPS Basic 46.26 yen 127.86 yen 62.26 yen - 70.77 yen
EPS Diluted 45.40 yen 124.67 yen
Ann Div 5.00 yen 10.00 yen 10.00 yen
-Q2 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen 5.00 yen
-Q4 Div NIL 5.00 yen 5.00 yen
NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
