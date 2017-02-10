UPDATE 1-Ex-VW chairman refuses to testify in German emissions probe
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
Feb 10 Studio Alice Co Ltd:
* Says it will change fiscal year end date from Dec. 31 each year to the end day of Feb. each year
* Says 44th fiscal year will be from Jan. 1, 2017 to Feb. 28, 2018
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/odQ9dy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
Feb 12 Al Tajamouat For Touristic Projects Co Psc
* H1 net loss after tax EGP 72.6 million versus loss EGP 254,949 year ago