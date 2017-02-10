Feb 10 (Reuters) Orix Jreit Inc EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Feb 28, 2017 Feb 28, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 22.18 21.01 Net 8.73 7.57 Div 3,120 yen 3,000 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8954.T