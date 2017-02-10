Feb 10 (Reuters) Orix Jreit Inc EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Aug 31, 2017 Aug 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 22.11 21.31 Net 8.04 7.50 Div 3,000 yen 2,970 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8954.T