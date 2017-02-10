UPDATE 1-Foreigners support rally on Egyptian treasuries, pushing yields lower
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.
Feb 10 (Reuters) Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Year to Year to Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2016 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 22.11 22.07 Net 12.12 12.05 Div 3,420 yen 3,400 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8985.T
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund