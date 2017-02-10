Feb 10 (Reuters) Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Year to Year to Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2016 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 22.11 22.07 Net 12.12 12.05 Div 3,420 yen 3,400 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8985.T