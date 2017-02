Feb 10 Nanya Technology Corp:

* Says it bought a batch of machinery equipment at T$3.86 billion in total from TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED

* Says it bought a batch of machinery equipment at T$2.74 billion in total from APPLIED MATERIALS SOUTH EAST ASIA PTE. LTD.

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3kTjiA; goo.gl/gGcVKs

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)