BRIEF-Hengtong Optic Electric's unit wins State Grid contracts worth 224.7 mln yuan
* Says it unit wins two State Grid contracts worth 224.7 million yuan ($32.67 million)
Feb 10 MediaTek Inc:
* Says its investment subsidiary will acquire 40 percent stake (24.2 million shares) in Airoha Technology Corp. via public offering at T$110 per share during Feb. 13 to March 14
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5i1jqA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it unit wins two State Grid contracts worth 224.7 million yuan ($32.67 million)
JERUSALEM, Feb 12 Israeli stocks were higher on Sunday in the first day of trade in revamped indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that expanded its blue-chip and mid-cap indices in an effort reduce risk to index-trackers and encourage foreign investment.
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest