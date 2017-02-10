BRIEF-Hengtong Optic Electric's unit wins State Grid contracts worth 224.7 mln yuan
* Says it unit wins two State Grid contracts worth 224.7 million yuan ($32.67 million)
Feb 10 Mediatek Inc
* Says subsidiary MediaTek (Beijing) Inc plans to invest 200 million yuan ($29.08 million) in Hebei Changjiang Nio new energy industry investment fund partnership firm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8785 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
