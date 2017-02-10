BRIEF-Egypt's Extracted Oil and Derivatives updates on impact of EGP floatation
* Floatation of EGP had negative impact of EGP 19.8 million on H1 results Source: (http://bit.ly/2kGnJ9T) Further company coverage: )
Feb 10 Harbin Gong Da High-tech Enterprise Development Co Ltd
* Says it gets approval to withdraw delisting risk warning after it has returned to net profit in 2016
* Says trading in shares will suspend on Feb 13 before it resumes on Feb 14
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kaIn3p
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 12 Universal Modern Industries Company For Edible Oil
* FY net profit 2.9 million dinars versus 2 million dinars year ago