BRIEF-Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment's share trade to halt pending announcement
Feb 16 Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Co Ltd
Feb 13 Dongwoon Anatech Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 30 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 172.5 million won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/QznZ3L
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shenzhen Stock Exchange says Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt from Feb 16 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
SEOUL, Feb 16 Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee appeared at South Korea's special prosecutor's office on Thursday before a court hearing that will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant over his role in a corruption scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye.