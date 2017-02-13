Fitch Assigns MUFG's Senior Unsecured Notes 'A' Final Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Japan-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s (MUFG, A/Negative) USD2.5bn senior unsecured notes a final rating of 'A'. The notes are likely to be issued on 22 February 2017 and are expected to count towards MUFG's total loss-absorption capacity (TLAC) requirements, which have been set by the Financial Stability Board at 16% of its risk-weighted assets, effective 1 January