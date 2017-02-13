BRIEF-Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment's share trade to halt pending announcement
Feb 16 Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Co Ltd
Feb 13 Beijing Lanxum Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up education industry fund worth 1.2 billion yuan ($174.36 million) with partners
* Says share resumed trading on Feb. 13
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lzFQ35; bit.ly/2lGlnXm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8825 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Shenzhen Stock Exchange says Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt from Feb 16 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
SEOUL, Feb 16 Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee appeared at South Korea's special prosecutor's office on Thursday before a court hearing that will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant over his role in a corruption scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye.