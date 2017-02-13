BRIEF-Modetour Network to pay annual dividend as 600 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 600 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 13 DRB Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a 62.55 billion won contract with Caterpillar, to provide rubber track in Americas
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/xJes9u
Feb 15 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: RUSSIA A crisis over the relationship between Trump's aides and Russia deepens as a growing number of Trump's fellow Republicans demand expanded congressional inquiries into the matter. The Trump administration offers the job of national security adviser to U.S. Vice Admiral Robert Harward, sources say, but it is not clear if he accepted.
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture