BRIEF-Bank Of The Philippine Islands says FY income rose 20.9 pct
* In December 2016, the bank declared dividends of P0.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Ichigo Inc :
* Says co's Hiroshima-based ECO power plant commenced operation since Feb. 11, with estimated annual output of about 2,993,000kWh
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VjG5ez
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* In December 2016, the bank declared dividends of P0.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 U.S. prosecutors have subpoenaed one of the women who claims she was sexually harassed by former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and compelled her to testify before a federal grand jury, her lawyer said on Wednesday.
* No significant interest in any of mining cos mentioned in news article reports that DENR cancelled mineral production sharing agreements of 75 cos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: