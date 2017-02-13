(Adds chart on trend of global investors holding Asian bonds)

Feb 13 Foreigners net sold Malaysian debt for a fifth consecutive month in January, while Indonesian and South Korean bonds saw inflows.

Malaysian bonds' net sales stood at $879 million in January while Indonesia and South Korea together saw a near $3 billion worth of inflows in bonds.

Outflows from Indian bonds continued for a fourth straight month, while Thailand bonds received foreign interest after three months of net sales.

tmsnrt.rs/29uYjbz (Reporting By Gaurav Dogra & Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)