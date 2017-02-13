Feb 13 Giga Prize Co Ltd:

* Says it will buy 1,329 shares of a Tokyo-based real estate brokerage company at 1,000 yen in total from an individual on March 31

* Says it will hold 51 percent stake in the target company, up from 20 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/cmfuqT

