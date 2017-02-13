UPDATE 2-Spark NZ's half-year net profit jumps 13 pct
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 Telecommunications company Spark New Zealand Ltd reported a 12.6 percent rise in half-year net profit on Thursday, weathering increased competition in the mobile market.
Feb 13 Giga Prize Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to merge its wholly owned unit ESP, which is engaged in software development and sales, on April 1
* Says the software is applied to the management of real estate
Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/bygJh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
TORONTO, Feb 15 Canada's benchmark stock index rose for the seventh straight day on Wednesday to a record high close, led by gains for its financial services group after strong economic data from both Canada and the United States.
* Telstra today reconfirmed fy17 guidance of mid to high-single digit income growth and low to mid- single digit ebitda growth